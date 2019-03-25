Water main break causes flooding near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A water main break caused flooding near downtown Orlando Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 800 block of Orange Avenue near Colonial Drive around 4:15 p.m. The flooding appeared to span about a block.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed a black vehicle stuck in the flooding. Officials from the Orlando Fire Department said that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Authorities have the area blocked off between Marks Street and Park Lake Steet. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

