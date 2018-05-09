WATCH LIVE: 15-year-old reported missing after possible gator attack

ORLANDO, Fla. - A water rescue is underway Wednesday for a 15-year-old boy was who reported missing in Orange County after what sources said was a possible alligator attack.

A source told News 6 that rescue crews are looking into the possibility that a gator pulled the teen underwater.

The search is taking place at Salem Drive and Marietta Street, near East Colonial Drive between North Goldenrod Road and North Chickasaw Trail.

"We received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy near Salem Dr and Marietta St in Orlando," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "We, along with partner agencies, including @OCFireRescue and @OrangeCoSheriff, are on scene and actively searching a water body."

Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 showed at least three boats searching the north side of the pond near a canal.

Orange County sheriff's deputies said more equipment is being brought in to assist in the search.

Areas around the lake are blocked off by crime tape, and officials from Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are at the scene. Two ambulances were called to the area.

Residents who live nearby said they didn't hear anything before the rescue efforts were launched. They said teens often fish at the lake despite no trespassing signs in the area.

No other details have been released.

We received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy near Salem Dr and Marietta St in Orlando. We, along with partner agencies including @OCFireRescue and @OrangeCoSheriff are on scene and actively searching a water body. Updates will be provided as info becomes available. — MyFWC (@MyFWC) May 9, 2018

Orange Co. Fire Rescue/deputies/FWC working on search and rescue in lake off of Regan Avenue. More crews arriving on scene. pic.twitter.com/0KId6sPtXj — Vanessa Araiza (@AraizaReport) May 9, 2018

Media: Active Water Rescue underway Salem/Marietta. PIO en-route. No further updates at this time. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 9, 2018

Water Rescue at Salem Drive and Marietta Street.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.