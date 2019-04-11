UCF's McKenzie Milton confident he'll play again at Spectrum Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. - During the annual college football game between in-state rivals University of Central Florida and University of South Florida in Tampa, an average play turned into something much more serious for UCF Knights' quarterback McKenzie Milton.

Milton was tackled low by a Bulls defensive back and dislocated his knee. The gruesome injury sucked the excitement out of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as Milton was carted off the field and rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where doctors worked to restore blood flow in his right leg.

Both News 6 sports director Jamie Seh and anchor Justin Warmoth had a chance to sit down with the star quarterback last week to discuss the injury, his faith and his future. Their full interviews will be featured on this Sunday's episode of "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com."

"I definitely knew something was bad right away," Milton said. "I'm just grateful USF's trainer was the first one out there. That's our rival school, but he knew something was bad."

Milton has already had numerous surgeries to repair the damage to his leg. He says he's been leaning on his faith to get him through the long recovery process.

"Some people might just dive into their sport or career and that's what defines them," Milton said. "But I try to base my identity in my faith and I think that's something that has definitely helped me."

Even though many question whether Milton will play football again, he's confident he'll be back in front of the fans at Spectrum Stadium.

"When that moment comes, and I definitely think it will, I'm going to soak it in," Milton said. "But after that, it's going to be time to roll."

You can watch the full interview with Milton on Sunday at 8 a.m. on News 6.

Use these links to follow along:

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/mckenzie-milton-fighting-to-get-back-on-the-field-faith-plays-pivotal-role-in-recovery

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/mckenzie-miltons-nerve-injured-but-intact-family-says

https://www.clickorlando.com/sports/ucf-star-quarterback-mckenzie-milton-to-attend-fiesta-bowl

https://www.clickorlando.com/sports/ucf-quarterback-mckenzie-milton-in-good-condition-hospital-officials-say

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/star-ucf-quarterback-recovers-after-surgery

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.