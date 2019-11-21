Universal Orlando stops retired police officer for wearing shirt that says ‘retired police officer’
Former Ormond Beach officer Vincent Champion says incident left his confused, angry
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 55-year-old law enforcement veteran was stopped from entering Universal Orlando for nearly an hour because the front of his gray long-sleeved t-shirt read “retired police officer.”
Former Ormond Beach officer Vincent Champion tells the Orlando Sentinel the experience left him confused and angry. He vows never to return to the theme park.
Universal officials said in a statement they have tremendous respect for law enforcement, but guests could have confused him for an actual police officer. Security attendants asked him to remove the shirt before entering the park Nov. 1.
Bystanders defended Champion. One offered his shirt. Champion put it on but was told he couldn’t carry the other shirt into the park.
Champion says a supervisor finally relented when he acknowledged there’s no official badge on the shirt.
