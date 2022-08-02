Caught on camera: Homeowner finds big bear in his kitchen

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – A Connecticut homeowner got quite the shock when he recently returned home.

An unwanted visitor, in the form of a black bear, was roaming inside his West Hartford home.

Bill Priest says once he got over the shock, he grabbed a chair and put it between himself and the bear. Priest was able to coax the bear to leave through the front door.

While inside the home, Priest says the bear made himself right at home. He says the unexpected visitor ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks.

The homeowner says the bear returned 24 hours later and tried to get inside the home for a second time, but couldn’t.

While no one was hurt, Priest says the bear’s visit caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage.