80º

Weird News

Caught on camera: Homeowner finds big bear in his kitchen

Animal helped himself to snacks, marshmallows

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Connecticut, Bear, Caught on Camera

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – A Connecticut homeowner got quite the shock when he recently returned home.

An unwanted visitor, in the form of a black bear, was roaming inside his West Hartford home.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Bill Priest says once he got over the shock, he grabbed a chair and put it between himself and the bear. Priest was able to coax the bear to leave through the front door.

While inside the home, Priest says the bear made himself right at home. He says the unexpected visitor ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks.

The homeowner says the bear returned 24 hours later and tried to get inside the home for a second time, but couldn’t.

While no one was hurt, Priest says the bear’s visit caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications, with a focus in broadcast journalism. Cathleigh produces the 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. newscasts.

email