West Melbourne official bought NFL tickets in fraud scheme, deputies say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - West Melbourne Deputy Mayor John Tice was arrested Thursday on allegations of using government money for personal use, including the purchase of Miami Dolphins season tickets.

Tice, 65, was arrested on charges of scheme to defraud under $20,000, communications fraud, depositing an item with the intent to defraud and grand theft.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said it started investigating in May after the Melbourne City Council and city officials were made aware of possible fraudulent activities conducted by Tice when he served as the Executive Director of the Honor America/Liberty Bell Museum.

Deputies said the suspicions centered around a donation that was diverted by Tice from the Liberty Bell Museum financial accounts to the Brevard Hall of Fame, where Tice was registered as the president.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation revealed that Tice was put in charge of securing a contractor to repair the roof of the museum in 2015. Tice secured a proposal from a roofing company to make the repairs and the city of Melbourne and the museum would split the cost, deputies said.

Upon receiving the first payment, the roofing company made a payment of $7,000 via a check payable to the museum, officials said. Tice directed the roofing company to take the check back and reissue it to the Brevard Hall of Fame, according to officials.

Tice used the funds to buy Miami Dolphins season tickets and pro football memorabilia, deputies said. He also spent the money at restaurants and on personal debt, officials said.

Officials said the Brevard Hall of Fame was not an active charity at the time because no meetings were associated with it as is required by state law.

Tice was relieved of his position as executive director of the museum in February 2016 on an unrelated matter.

Tice was booked to the Brevard County Jail Complex on $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.