West Melbourne police search for Regions bank robber

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - West Melbourne police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the reported robbery around 3 p.m. at Regions Bank at 1051 W. New Haven Ave.

Authorities said the man walked into the bank and handed the teller a note. The teller then handed the man an unknown amount of money and the man fled, police said.

Officers said the man never showed a weapon and no one was hurt.

Police search for Regions bank robber. (Image: West Melbourne Police Department)

According to police, the man is described as white with a short, dark beard and is believed to be in his 20s. Police said the man is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, dark sunglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Authorities were searching for the robber in the surrounding area. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos above or has any information about the robbery is asked to call the West Melbourne Police Department.

