What you need to know about the State Road A1A detour in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Construction on roadway improvements in Flagler Beach is underway, which means a significant detour is now in effect on State Road A1A.

The Florida Department of Transportation project aims to improve three sections of the busy highway to protect it from erosion and future storm events.

When Hurricane Matthew swept through the area in 2016, it caused significant damage that forced A1A to close for about a month.

A temporary traffic repair has been in place since then but heavy rains would cause erosion that would wash away part of the roadway.

The construction is expected to last until Nov. 30 but it could last longer depending on the weather so FDOT officials urged motorists to be vigilant and obey traffic signs.

Below is a list of detour facts provided by FDOT:

Southbound traffic on S.R. A1A will be detoured onto a local road, South Central Avenue, between South 7th Street and South 23rd Street.

Northbound traffic will remain on S.R. A1A.

The detour will be in place throughout the reconstruction.

Access to all businesses and homes will be maintained.

Access will also be available using side streets.

For those with driveways only on S.R. A1A, access will be available from northbound S.R. A1A.

No parking will be permitted along the east side of S.R. A1A to accommodate increased vegetation of the dune and the speed limit will be reduced to 30 mph.

Bicyclists and pedestrians are urged to stay in designated safe areas throughout the project.

Improvements on the 1.5-mile swath of road include adding a system of French drains, reconstructing the sidewalk on the west side of the road and other drainage improvements.

The A1A work is being done in three sections. The stretch from South 22nd Street to South 9th Street, which is currently under construction, is section two of three. The total cost of repairs to all three sections is estimated to be $22.4 million.

Click here for more information about the project or click here to see a map of the detour.

