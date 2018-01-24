Orlando police provide update on Jennifer Kesse cold case

On left, Jennifer before her disappearance. On right, how Jennifer may look today.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday marks 12 years since Jennifer Kesse was last seen in Orlando, but her parents and the Orlando Police Department say they’ll never stop searching.

Every year since the then 24-year-old woman vanished, her parents, Drew and Joyce Kesse, come out on the anniversary of her disappearance and ask for the public’s help, hoping someone knows something about what happened to their daughter.

Kesse, a UCF graduate, failed to show up to work at a financial firm in Ocoee on Jan. 23, 2006.

On Wednesday, Drew and Joyce Kesse along with Orlando police will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. providing an update on the cold case and asking again for anyone to come forward with information about Jennifer Kesse.

There is a $15,000 Crimeline reward offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Thousands of tips have come in over the years, but none have provided any answers.

This morning, @OrlandoPolice are marking 12 years since #JenniferKesse disappeared by giving an update on the case. @lynxbusorlando also debuting this wrapped bus, which detectives hope will bring new @CrimelineFL tips. pic.twitter.com/zB0ogQj3EE — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) January 24, 2018

More than a decade later, there are few clues to what happened to Kesse after she left her apartment that morning.

An unknown person was seen on surveillance video parking Kesse’s car at an apartment complex about a mile from her Millenia-area condo, and police have released a photo of someone they’re calling a person of interest. But detectives don’t know the identity of the person.

Detectives have re-examined Kesse’s car for evidence, hoping new technology will lead to new clues.

"We will never forget Jennifer," Orlando police Chief John Mina said at the 10-year mark of Kesse's disapearance. "We will never give up our search to find Jennifer."

Anyone with information about Kesse’s disappearance is asked to call 321-235-5300 to speak with detective in this case or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

