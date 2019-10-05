Wife of Lake County fire battalion chief gives update after husband returns home

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Miller is back home after spending more than two weeks in the hospital.

His family said the 22-year veteran firefighter suffered a heart attack back on Sept. 18.

His wife, Meagan Miller, said she was very thankful that he is out of the hospital.

"There was a lot of days that I wasn't sure that he would get to come home," Meagan Miller said.

Miller also said that her husband is a walking miracle, and the children were excited to see him back at home.

"They came running in the door and barreling in with these huge, awesome smiles, and it was hard to keep it together, but we are excited," said Miller.

Miller said that Dan Miller doesn't remember calling 911 during his cardiac arrest.

"He was ready to jump that last hurdle, which was the lungs and he was fighting. I knew all along," said Meagan Miller.

The family said that there is still a long way to go, but they are thankful for the thousands of people who have reached out to get results and show their support.

"All over the state of Florida," said Miller. "I cannot say enough about this community. I am so humbled. He feels the exact same way."

Miller said the medical professionals and the Lake County Fire Department stepped up during their time of need.

"The hospital was amazing. Lake County Fire Rescue was, oh my goodness, it's a true brotherhood. They took care of not only him, but our whole family," said Miller.



