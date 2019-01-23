Wife of UCF employee killed under suspicious circumstances arrested

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The wife of a University of Central Florida sports business program director who died last week under suspicious circumstances was arrested Wednesday morning on a violation of probation, Winter Park police said.

Michael Redlick, 65, was found dead Jan. 13 in his Winter Park home when officers were called to the 1200 block of Temple Drive around 9:30 a.m. Authorities said Redlick's cause of death is unknown but officials said it was suspicious.

Redlick's wife, Danielle J. Redlick, 45, was arrested on a Seminole County warrant by Winter Park police. The violation of probation stems from a January 2018 charge of resisting an officer.

Redlick was booked into the Orange County Jail at 11:26 a.m., jail records show.

According to the Jan. 26, 2018, arrest report, Danielle Redlick yelled obscenities and vulgar statements at paramedics and deputies who responded to an Oviedo Wawa where she had allegedly been in an altercation with two other people.

Redlick was the director of external affairs and partnership relations for the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at UCF.

Detectives with the Winter Park Police Forensics Unit gathered evidence inside the house over the weekend, while officers outside spoke with neighbors as part of their investigation.

Neighbors told News 6 the family who lives at the home is well-liked. Officers are still not saying who was involved in this suspicious death.

News 6 has reached out to the sheriff's office to find out the cause of the probation violation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.