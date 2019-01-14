UCF sports business management program director's death suspicious, police say

Michael Redlick, 65, was the director of external affairs and partnership relations for the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at the University of Central Florida. (Image: UCF)

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police have identified the director of the University of Central Florida's sports business management program as the man who died in what authorities are calling suspicious circumstances.

Michael Redlick, 65, was found dead when officers were called to the 1200 block of Temple Drive around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said Redlick's cause of death is unknown.

Redlick was the director of external affairs and partnership relations for the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at UCF.

According to the university's website, Redlick had more than 20 years of sports industry experience with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NBA and NFL franchises, including the SF 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.

"We were deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of Michael’s passing. Mike and his family are in our thoughts and prayers," said Richard Lapchick, chair of the DeVos Sport Business Management Program. "He was our colleague and our friend and a mentor to many of our students here in the DeVos Sport Business Management program at UCF. He will be greatly missed.”

Redlick is survived by his wife, Danielle, their daughter, Jadyn, and son, Sawyer, according to UCF's website.

Detectives with the Winter Park Police Forensics Unit gathered evidence inside the house on Saturday, while officers outside spoke with neighbors as part of their investigation.

Neighbors told News 6 the family who lives at the home is well-liked. Officers are still not saying who was involved in this suspicious death.

Forensic Records Coordinator Samary Lopez-Hill at the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office was unable to say how Redlick died.

"Mr. Redlicks's death is under active investigation by the Winter Park Police Department at this time," Lopez-Hill said. "As such, we are unable to release any information or give any comments until the investigation is closed."

Police officials said no suspects are at large and no one is in police custody.

