Wildwood police investigate suspicious bull death

WILDWOOD, Fla - Wildwood police are investigating a bull death.

Police first got the call May 8 around 1:30 p.m. They were sent to an area near Cleveland Avenue and North St. Clair Avenue, responding to a call about a dead bull.

The caller told police the death seemed suspicious since certain extremities had appeared to been cut off, according to the department’s Facebook post.

Wildwood police said the Sumter County Animal Control also investigated the bull’s death. Animal control said they won’t be investigating any further, and have filed a report, according to Wildwood police.

Now police are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information about the animal’s death, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

