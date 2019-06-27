Winter Garden man accused of taking pictures up woman's dress at Walmart

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Winter Garden man is accused of taking pictures up a woman’s dress at Walmart on South John Young Parkway in Orlando on Tuesday.

Investigators said the victim told authorities Andrew Edwards was following her around the store.

The victim told deputies she saw Edwards take a picture up her dress with his phone, according to investigators.

Edwards has been charged with video voyeurism.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail.



