Winter Garden police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Winter Garden police are searching for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Investigators responded to the shooting along West Crown Point Road at Edgeway Drive around 2 a.m. and found a man shot.

That victim James Bacon, 25,was rushed to the hospital, but died a short time later.

Deputies say they have identified a suspect and believe the shooting was part of an ongoing dispute.

Investigators are working to find the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Garden Police Department.

