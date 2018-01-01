2 dead in Winter Park crash, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Two people are dead after a Sunday crash in Winter Park, police said.

The accident happened on Orange Avenue near Westchester Avenue.

Police said three other people were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Speed may have played a factor in the crash, police said.

Orange Avenue is closed from Orlando Avenue to Westchester Avenue. Police said the roadway is not expected to reopen for several hours.

