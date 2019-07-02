Winter Park police investigating shooting into home over the weekend

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park Police Department said it is investigating a shooting into a home early Saturday morning.

Neighbors along the 1800 block of Carrington Avenue told News 6 that they heard several gunshots.

One neighbor said that she thought the gunfire was actually the sound of fireworks.

"Just making a ruckus. I thought it was just you know people celebrating Fourth of July early," said the witness. "I just heard, it sounded like six or so fireworks going off. Like one right after another."

Winter Park police said that no one was harmed in the shooting that took place just after 2 a.m.

Someone who lives in the area said that he was inside his home with his wife and two young children. He said that he and his wife hit the ground during the rapid gunfire.

Several neighbors who have lived on the Winter Park street for about a decade say nothing like this has ever happened.

When News 6 showed up to the house, there were several evidence markers on the home next to gun shells.

Winter Park police said that the investigation is open and ongoing.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.