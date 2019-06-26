Winter Park woman celebrates 108th birthday

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Winter Park retirement community threw a birthday celebration for Midge Ruff who turned 108.

Officials with The Mayflower retirement community say you can always find Ruff playing a game of bridge with friends.

She doesn't take it easy on her friend. The retirement community said she is "Intensely competitive."

Ruff said the power of friendship and good genes are two possibilities for living longer.

Her mother and grandfather lived into their 90s.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.