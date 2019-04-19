Winter Springs may restrict use of lawn mowers, noisy power tools in morning

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Winter Springs city leaders are looking at a new way to cut down on noise after receiving several complaints from residents about people using noisy power tools early in the morning.

The City Commission is considering an amendment to the noise ordinance that would prevent people from using power tools or lawn equipment from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Bonnie Canning has lived in her neighborhood for 40 years. She said she has issues falling asleep.

[RELATED: Cell tower horn blasts neighborhood with noise | Eustis residents annoyed by noisy machinery from medical marijuana farm]

Every weekend, like clockwork, she said her sleep is interrupted by at least one neighbor mowing their lawn.

"The power tools start at about 6 a.m.," Canning said.

The city's noise ordinance accounts for other noisemakers, like music, animals and construction, but there is nothing currently on the books stopping people from using power tools or lawn equipment during early morning hours.

"Right when I fall asleep, I'm awakened by a blower, a lawn mower, some kind of power tool they're using," Canning said.

City officials said they have received several complaints about noise from the tools, with the majority of them in the Tuskawilla area.

Canning is hoping city leaders pass the amended noise ordinance. She said it would bring peace and quiet to her neighborhood.

"I would greatly appreciate if that happened," Canning said.

City officials said the City Commission held a workshop this week with the introduction of the draft ordinance. No public input was given.

The first reading of the ordinance will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to share their input.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.