Woman charged with kidnapping in 2016 abduction of son, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of abducting her then 3-year-old son from Massachusetts in 2016 and bringing him to Central Florida was recently arrested thanks in part to an anonymous tip, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the Massachusetts Courts granted full custody of Matthew Hale to his biological father in September of 2016. On Sept. 1, 2016, authorities said Christina Hale, the child's biological mother, abducted him.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip recently that Matthew Hale was living with Christina Hale at a home on Bunting Avenue in Orlando, a news release said.

Orange County deputies said they conducted surveillance at the home and arrested Christina Hale Tuesday on an open warrant. Matthew Hale, who is now 5 years old, was found at the home in good health, according to authorities.

Christina Hale, 40, was charged with kidnapping.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.