Woman accused of possessing 10 fake IDs arrested in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman accused of identity theft and possession of at least 10 fake IDs was arrested Wednesday, according to officials from Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety.

Keonna Ponder, 35, was sought on a nationwide felony warrant for failing to appear in court after an initial arrest at the end of 2017. On Friday, the department made a Facebook post asking anyone who may have seen Ponder to contact authorities.

Deputies said that when Ponder was arrested the first time, she had multiple fake IDs that had her photo but with different victims' names and information. Her Wednesday charges included 10 counts of possession of similitude of drivers license.

Ponder is being held at the the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.

The IDs Ponder is accused of counterfeiting.

