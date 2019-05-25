PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - Brevard County Sheriff's deputies responded to a woman who was bitten by an alligator in Port St. John on Saturday.

The attack happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Golfview Boulevard and Port St. John Parkway in Brevard County.

The woman sustained significant bite injuries, officials said.

The woman was flown to a hospital as a trauma alert. No information has been released about her condition at this time.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be in charge of the investigation.

The last major alligator attack to happen in Florida was at Moss Park in 2017 after an alligator bit a 10-year-old girl at Lake Mary Jane. Two years later the park is still closed.

In 2016 an alligator snatched a child from the shoreline of a lagoon outside Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. The beach had "no swimming" signs but none warning about alligators.

