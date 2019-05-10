Woman detained in Florida after newborn girl found alive in trash

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A person of interest has been detained in Florida after a newborn girl was found alive inside a trash bin, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the woman was taken to a local hospital Thursday for medical clearance. She was then taken to the Sheriff's Office to be interviewed.

No charges were immediately announced, and the woman's name hasn't been released.

Officials said two people walking at an apartment complex Wednesday morning near Boca Raton heard crying coming from a bin and found the baby. The baby was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive.

Under Florida law, unwanted newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked. The child is then placed up for adoption.

