Woman found shot in car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found shot in her car Monday night in Orange County, deputies said.

The woman was found around 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Americana Boulevard near Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was discovered after crashing her car through a fence and into a ditch.

Deputies believe a confrontation in the car led to the shooting. Investigators are trying to find out if the woman was driving at the time the shooting.

Authorities searched the area and detained one person, but that individual was later released, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

