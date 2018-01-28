Woman found unconscious in Pine Hills after being shot, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A woman was hospitalized Sunday after she was found unconscious with a gunshot wound, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said someone was passing through the area near 6224 Silver Star Road around 10 a.m. when they found the woman, who has not been identified.

Authorities said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but did not immediately release details about her condition.

Detectives did not provide information about a possible suspect, but said the incident was being investigated as an attempted murder.

No other details were available.

