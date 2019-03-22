News

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Apopka apartment complex

55-year-old victim taken to ORMC for injuries, officials say

APOPKA, Fla. - A woman was hospitalized after a stabbing in Apopka, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Fire Rescue officials said they were called Friday around 12:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on Marden Meadows Drive, where the woman had been stabbed multiple times.

She was takien to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, officials said.

Authorities have not said whether they're looking for anyone in connection with the stabbing.

