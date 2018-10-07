Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash near UCF, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is in the hospital after a Saturday night hit-and-run crash, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers are searching for a red passenger vehicle that may have right front-end damage in connection to the incident.

Troopers said Katie Nakonechny, 21, was crossing from the west side of Alafaya Trail to the east side at Strategy Boulevard around 12:48 a.m. The east side of the road at that intersection is adjacent to the University of Central Florida's campus.

Nakonechny was crossing within the crosswalk, but against the traffic light when the vehicle struck her, according to the crash report. The report states that the vehicle had a green light.

The vehicle then fled the scene without stopping, troopers said. Part of the vehicle's driver's-side mirror was left at the scene.

Nakonechny is in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the crash to call the FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Charges against the driver are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.