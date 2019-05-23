Woman accused in hot day care van death wants video tossed

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman charged in the death of a boy left in a hot day care van in Orlando is scheduled to be back in court Thursday.

Deborah St. Charles was arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the death of 3-year-old Myles Hill, who was left alone in the van for 12 hours in 2017.

Prosecutors want to show a video at trial of an Orlando police officer demonstrating how difficult it would have been for Myles to unlock the door and get out of the van.

St. Charles' defense, however, wants the video thrown out.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

