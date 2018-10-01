Woman jumps from second-story apartment to escape fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was taken to a hospital after she jumped from her second-story apartment that was on fire, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said when the woman jumped from her apartment, she landed on an air conditioning unit.

Officials said three apartments were evacuated, but they were able to quickly extinguish the fire upon arriving shortly after 10 p.m.

No other injuries were reported, and the woman’s apartment was the only one damaged by fire. The unit below hers, however, sustained water damage,

State investigators said they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials said the woman suffered smoke inhalation, but no other details were given on her condition.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.