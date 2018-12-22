Woman killed, child injured in Turnpike crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman died and a child was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 12:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 258, which is near Walt Disney World.

A 44-year-old woman was driving a Toyota 4Runner in a reckless manner and drove onto the left shoulder after passing a vehicle, a crash report said. She lost control of the vehicle as she was attempting to enter the travel lane, causing the front right side of the Toyota to hit the left side of a Volkswagen, according to troopers.

The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to hit a guardrail then overturn multiple times.

The 44-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash and an 11-year-old girl had to be airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. The 21-year-old Volkswagen driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.