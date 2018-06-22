Woman missing after truck got stuck in Volusia wildlife area

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are looking for a Deltona woman who may be experiencing some hearing impairment and went missing after her truck got stuck in a wildlife area near Daytona Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Nikki Shriver, 30, was driving a tan 1997 Toyota pickup truck in the area of 595 Gopher Ridge Road and Old DeLand Road on Friday when the vehicle got stuck around 5 a.m.

Authorities were in contact with Shriver until about 6 a.m. when her cellphone likely died.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found the truck around 1 p.m. but Shriver has not been located.

Deputies and FWC officers are searching the area for her Friday afternoon.

Shriver was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. She is between 5 feet and 5 feet 2 inches tall. Deputies said she could be experiencing hearing impairment.

Anyone with information about Shriver's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

