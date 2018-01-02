Woman robs man at gunpoint during Orlando home invasion

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman robbed a man during a home invasion Tuesday morning in Orange County, deputies said.

The robbery was reported around 5:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of Arpana Court in the South Pointe subdivision in Orlando.

According to Orange County sheriff's deputies, a 30-year-old man was warming up his car when he saw another vehicle slowly drive by.

The man went inside his house and when he went back outside, a woman standing in his driveway claimed she was there because someone hired her to do some work , deputies said.

The woman then pulled a gun, entered the man's house and stole cellphones and other personal belongings, according to deputies.

The victim said he did not know the woman and did not know what she was talking about, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.

