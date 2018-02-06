Woman says she was shot with frozen paintball while riding bicycle in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A woman in Titusville said she was hit by a frozen paintball while riding her bicycle on Saturday.

Titusville police records show officers were called to the area on Cheney Highway after the victim had just left the Publix.

Nadine Jacobson said she rides her bike every day in her Titusville neighborhood.

"I do need and want to be able to get around town and not fear that I'm going to be shot at," Jacobson said.

Jacobson said that she is legally blind, so her bicycle is a necessity for transportation.

Jacobson posted video online of what she said was the remains of the frozen paintball and the injury to the side of her leg. She said she vaguely remembers a car driving past and someone in it shouting something the moment before she was shot in the leg.

Jacobson said Titusville police responded to several other calls of someone shooting a paintball gun at people in the area.

"The two police officers came very quickly and, you know, were great to me, but they had to leave quickly because they got another call of a similar incident in Hickory Hill," Jacobson said.

Just three weeks ago, in Brevard County, News 6 spoke with Melissa Sheppard after she was hit by a pellet from a pellet gun. Sheppard shared her X-ray with News 6 and said that she had been riding her bicycle when she was shot.

Titusville police wrote in their report on Saturday that the manager of the nearby Walmart wanted to speak with police after a "paintball incident" at that location.

Police also wrote that the suspected vehicle involved was found in a residential neighborhood, but the owner of the home at which the car was parked told police he had no idea how the vehicle got there.

