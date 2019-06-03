Woman shot, killed at Orange County home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 39-year-old woman was shot and killed early Monday in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 2:34 a.m. in the 4600 block of Old Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Several detectives have responded to the scene off Old Goldenrod Road. Deputies are only saying a 39-year-old woman died after being found with a gunshot wound. No details about what led up to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/yd5XNzsOVR — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 3, 2019

