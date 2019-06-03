News

Woman shot, killed at Orange County home

Deputies investigate fatal shooting on Old Goldenrod Road

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 39-year-old woman was shot and killed early Monday in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 2:34 a.m. in the 4600 block of Old Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.