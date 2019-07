ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Orange County, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Norma Jean Brewer, 57, died in the shooting, which was reported around 10:30 p.m. near Willie Mays Parkway and Cypress Street.

Deputies said they're searching for a maroon or burgundy vehicle in connection with the shooting.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

