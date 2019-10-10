Woman stops for massage after hit-and-run in Seminole County, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly left the scene of an accident and got a massage.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Jill Ann Stahon, 53, of Oviedo, is accused of making a U-turn on Alafaya Trail, hitting a truck in the far right lane and then leaving the scene of the crash.

Officials said the passengers inside the pickup truck, who suffered minor injuries, followed Stahon who was driving a white Toyota Corolla and saw her turn into a business plaza then walk into Tenpenny Chiropractor.

Stahon went inside and got a massage and didn't tell staff about the crash or attempt to get help, Deputies said.

When deputies arrived, Stahon was in the middle of a massage. When asked about the incident, Stahon told the deputies that she had not been involved, but had heard a loud crash after making a U-turn onto Alafaya Trail.

Deputies took Stahon outside, where the passengers in the pickup truck positively identified her as the driver of the Toyota.

The passengers were also able to identify the car and showed deputies the damage on the front of Stahon's car. Stahon claimed the damage was from a crash she had been involved in one month earlier.

Deputies looked at both cars and were able to confirm that Stahon was at fault in the crash. She was arrested and taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Stahon is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

