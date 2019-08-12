News

Bullet grazes woman's head in drive-by shooting near Apopka

Orange County deputies investigate shooting on 13th Street

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

APOPKA, Fla. - A woman's head was grazed by a bullet early Monday in a drive-by shooting near Apopka.

The shooting was reported on East 13th Street.

Orange County sheriff's deputies said several shots were fired into the home, and a bullet grazed the 59-year-old woman's head.

The woman was rushed to a hospital but was later released.

No other details, including a description of the shooter, car or motive, have been released.

