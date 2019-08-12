Bullet grazes woman's head in drive-by shooting near Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - A woman's head was grazed by a bullet early Monday in a drive-by shooting near Apopka.

The shooting was reported on East 13th Street.

Orange County sheriff's deputies said several shots were fired into the home, and a bullet grazed the 59-year-old woman's head.

The woman was rushed to a hospital but was later released.

No other details, including a description of the shooter, car or motive, have been released.

We’re live this morning after this house in South Apopka was covered in bullets after a drive-by shooting @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/mxkZuAXXEU — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 12, 2019

