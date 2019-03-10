Woman with knife brings dead person to Winnie Palmer Hospital, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Winnie Palmer Hospital was put on lockdown Sunday morning when a woman who had driven a dead person there became combative and brandished a knife, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the woman drove up to the valet area on the east side of the hospital around 10:50 a.m. and demanded medical attention for a female passenger, who hospital staff determined was dead.

The woman became argumentative and produced a knife before officers and security staff detained her without incident, a news release said.

The hospital for women and babies was placed on a brief lockdown that was lifted before noon, but the main entrance remained closed while the investigation continues.

Police have not released the woman's identity or information pertaining to how the female passenger died.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

