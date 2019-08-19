Woman's body found in car at Brevard shopping plaza

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - An autopsy is expected to be conducted on the body of a woman found in a car Sunday in the parking lot at Hammock Landing shopping plaza in West Melbourne, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

It was not immediately known how long the unidentified woman’s body was in the vehicle, parked near the Marshalls store. Her age was also not immediately available.

West Melbourne police were called to the site at the retail plaza about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We got the notification that there was a deceased person in the parking lot. Early reports are that it was nothing suspicious,” said Lt. Michelle Page of the West Melbourne Police Department. “It was a (woman) with nothing to indicate foul play at this time.”

Crime scene tape was roped around the section where the car was parked while forensics investigators using a black van arrived to take photographs and gather other information. The 108-acre retail mall is located at Palm Bay Road, just off Interstate 95.

Police say such discoveries in and around busy shopping plazas or restaurants are not infrequent.

In 2017, West Melbourne police were called to the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot in Hammock Landing after the discovery of a man’s badly decomposed body in a parked van. Police found several pills and a medicine bottle inside near the human remains.

An investigation is ongoing in the latest incident.

