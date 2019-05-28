Women sue Florida Seventh-Day Adventists following Orlando pastor's abuse

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorneys for two victims abused by Orlando Seventh-Day Adventists Pastor Billy Leveille have filed a lawsuit against the Florida Conference of Advent Christian Churches alleging the church was negligent after the Orlando pastor was convicted of sexual activity with a minor and child abuse.

The women attended Bethel Elise Haitienne Des Adventists Church in Orlando where Leveille was the senior pastor.

The alleged victims said they were 17 and 21 years old in 2016 when they were appointed to the church's secretarial team. Their attorneys said during this time, both victims were abused by the pastor.

Leveille was arrested in May 2018 and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and child abuse. He pleaded guilty and was sentence to seven years of probation.

The attorneys allege that the Florida Seventh-Day Adventists was negligent in supervising Leveille and others at the church. The Florida chapter "had a duty to oversee, manage, and ensure the safety and wellbeing of its parishioner members at its churches," according to a lawsuit filed May 16 in Orange County Circuit Court.

Florida Seventh-Day Adventists "knew or should have known" Leveille had "proclivities to seek sexual pleasure from his minor parishioners and/or prior instances of sexual misconduct" and allowed him to remain in a position of authority and control over children, according to the complaint.

From summer 2016 into early 2017, Leveille escalated a pattern of manipulation and coercion with the victims, according to the lawsuit, including taking them to hotel rooms under the guise of "conducting business for the church."

Leveille told the 17-year-old victim she would have have to have sex with him in order to be the lead event planner for a large event, saying, "This is part of the job." While planning for the event, he told the teen "I own you" and that she would have to "be his wife," according to the complaint.

Attorneys for the victims said Leveille forced one of the victims to film him performing sexual acts on the other victim and eventually those images were leaked on social media and known to the public but the church did not report this information to law enforcement.

The women are speaking out in an effort to help others who may find themselves in a similar situation, according to their attorney.

