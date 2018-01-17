Woodward double neighbor murder trial begins

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Opening statements began Wednesday morning for the double murder trial for William Woodward, who was charged in 2012 with shooting and killing two neighbors.

Woodward, 50, is being prosecuted for two charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and one charge of attempted first-degree murder for killing Gary Hembree and Roger Picior and wounding Bruce "Tim" Blake in Titusville.

Video surveillance over several weeks – including the night of the shootings – shows systematic bullying, taunting and threats toward Woodward, who is seen sneaking from his Titusville home in camouflage to go shoot his neighbors, the State Attorney's Office said.

Woodward said he was defending his family.

Circuit Judge Kelly J. McKibben gave instructions to the jury, which attorneys spent a week selecting, Wednesday morning.

Prosecutor Bill Respess began his opening argument shortly after 10 a.m. and spoke for about 25 minutes.

Woodward is being represented by defense attorney Greg Eisenmenger.

The trial could take a few weeks.

