Worker killed after falling into vat of oil on Disney property

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A 61-year-old man was killed early Wednesday after falling into a vat of oil at an energy facility on Disney property, Orange County sheriffs' deputies said.

The fatal industrial accident was reported at 12:17 a.m. at 2010 South Service Lane in Bay Lake.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the man and a coworker were emptying oil and grease byproduct from a semi into a vat.

The 61-year-old was standing on a grate when he slipped and fell into the vat, deputies said. His coworker tried to pull him out of vat but was unable, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office said fumes from the byproduct overwhelmed the man, who slipped further into the vat. The coworker could not help because of the fumes, deputies said.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department pulled the man's body from the vat.

The victim's name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

