World

Restaurant uses toy pandas to help with social distancing

Animals make sure people don’t sit too close together

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Thailand, Coronavirus

Bangkok, Thailand – A restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand is using toy pandas to help customers practice social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers at Maison Saigon have placed plush animals on chairs to make sure customers don’t sit too close to each other.

Under Thailand’s guidelines, diners have to sit at tables diagonally across from one other and the pandas are used to fill the other seats.

Should we adopt this method in the United States? Share your opinions below.

