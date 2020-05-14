Restaurant uses toy pandas to help with social distancing

Published: May 14, 2020, 7:38 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 7:46 am

Bangkok, Thailand – A restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand is using toy pandas to help customers practice social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers at Maison Saigon have placed plush animals on chairs to make sure customers don’t sit too close to each other.

Under Thailand’s guidelines, diners have to sit at tables diagonally across from one other and the pandas are used to fill the other seats.

