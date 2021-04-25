The Latest: Germany mulls aid to virus-stricken India

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Indias crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

BERLIN — Germany is considering sending emergency assistance to India to help the country cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm the country’s hospitals.

The German Defense Ministry said Sunday it’s examining the possibility of providing a mobile oxygen generator and other aid to India.

Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier expressed her sympathy to the people of India and said Germany was “urgently preparing a mission of support.”

The German military has so far conducted 38 support missions for other nations or international organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Europe reopens but virus patients still overwhelm ICU teams

— India’s crematoriums overwhelmed as virus ‘swallows people’

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad