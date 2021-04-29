Partly Cloudy icon
69º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

World

The Latest: WHO chief says poor nations gave 0.3% of shots

Associated Press

Tags: 
Rodrigo Duterte
,
Business
,
Health
Full Screen
1 / 6

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

A health worker takes a mouth swab sample of a boy to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

LISBON, Portugal -- The head of the World Health Organization says more than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally but 82% of them were given in high- and upper-middle-income countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says just 0.3% of all vaccines administered so far were given to people in low-income countries.

“That’s the reality,” Tedros told an online health conference hosted by Portugal on Thursday.

He said access to vaccines “is one of the defining challenges of the pandemic” and that public health is “the foundation of social, economic and political stability.”

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

Biden declared “America is rising anew” as he called for expanding programs to drive economy past pandemic

India sets another record with new cases as it gears up to expand vaccinations to all adults

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.