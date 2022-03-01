NATO chief meets Polish president amid Ukraine crisis

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, gestures as he meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda and members of the military in Lask, Poland, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Their meeting took place as Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

LASK AIR BASE – NATO Secretary- General Jens Stoltenberg is meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Lask Air Base in central Poland for talks on the eastern flank’s security, as Russia wages war on Ukraine, just across Poland’s eastern border.

Stoltenberg and Duda shook hands early Tuesday at the 32rd Tactical Air Base in Lask, where Polish and NATO fighter jets are based, including F-16s.

The United States recently reinforced the eastern flank of NATO's territory with some 5,000 additional troops.