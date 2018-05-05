This app pays you to buy gas at Orlando-area stations

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida consumers are just a download away from saving up to 25 cents per gallon at more than 300 gas stations in the Orlando area.

The savings, which are offered at 317 Central Florida gas stations, are thanks to a new app called "Get Upside."

The free app, which is currently available in Florida, Washington, D.C., Maryland, New York and parts of Virginia, works directly with gas station owners to help bring new business to their pumps and money back to the consumer.

Wayne Lin, the co-founder and a former marketing specialist at Google, said his company has already pulled in 300,000 users issuing cash back returns of roughly $1.5 million.

“'Free App, Free money' is the consumer motto,” Lin said. “It’s super easy to use. We make it so whenever you need gas, just pop open the app.”

Lin and CEO and co-founder Alex Kinnier developed algorithms to provide “personalized offers” ranging from food to gas.

Lin said that consumers using the app are earning an average of $150 in cash back per year.

“We’ve been live in Florida since the beginning of the year -- Orlando for about two weeks," Lin said. “We’ve already had tens of thousands of people sign up for the app.”

Henry Watson, a courier for a lab company in Orlando, said the cash back is like having a “little savings account.”

“Right now, I have $15.30 and that’s after using it less than 10 times," he said.

Watson has been using the app since April 17.

“I am very pleased with it,” he said. “My wife introduced it to me, so she gets 2 cents a gallon every time I fill up.”

If consumers send an email from the Get Upside app to a friend, and that friend signs up, the original user get 2 cents per gallon for each gallon purchased by that friend--provided they enter the user's code.

Watson calls it “residual income.”

News 6 checked cash back deals near the station’s studio on North John Young Parkway and found three offers from a Citgo and two Shell stations each offering 10 cents back for per gallon.

Lin said that in Washington, DC, the app offers deals on groceries and restaurants in addition to gas.

Ashley Hall, the marketing director at Southeast Petro, said that 200 of the 400 stations in the company’s network have joined Get Upside.

“For this industry, there’s nothing else like it out there,” Hall said.

Consumers accept the offer on the app, pay the price at the pump, take a photo of the receipt and the money shows up in their account in 24 hours.

Users can set up a PayPal account or have a check sent to their home to receive the cash they earn back.

