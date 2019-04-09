Your guide to the 2019 Florida Film Festival

MAITLAND, Fla. - For a cinephile, it doesn't get much better than this.

The Florida Film Festival kicks off at Enzian Theater on April 12, bringing with it dozens of international and independent films packed into nine straight days.

Thousands of moviegoers are expected to flock to Central Florida for a chance to catch one of 20-plus world premieres all while bumping elbows with celebrated filmmakers and stars.

With so many flicks to catch, it's good for movie buffs to have a plan to get the most out of their Florida Film Festival experience.

From ticket prices to venue details, the information below will help guide you through the event.

The films

"Smell Her" movie poster, courtesy of Florida Film Festival

With more than 180 films showing, there's a title for every taste. If the selection seems overwhelming, the movies are categorized and there's also the option online to filter by genre. Categories include family films, Florida films, animated shorts, music films, documentary features and shorts to name a few. Genres are exactly what you'd expect: drama, fantasy, romance, horror, experimental and the like.

For anyone indecisive, you can't go wrong with one of the 12 spotlight films. Among the dozen are "Her Smell" directed by Alex Ross Perry and starring Elizabeth Moss as a washed up '90s punk icon; and Noble Jones' "The Tomorrow Man" starring John Lithgow and Blythe Danner in an unlikely doomsday romance.

If you err toward the avant garde, check out the midnight movies and shorts. Just read an excerpt from the description of Abdelhamid Bouchnak's "Dachra" to get a better idea of what these films entail.

"Creepy, bloody and extreme, 'Dachra' is a visceral, thinking-man’s folk horror flick," the description reads. "The title refers to a place and a cult of goats, silent women, mystery meat, and a jovial, menacing cult leader."

Click here to see the full selection of films.

Tickets

There are a variety of passes and ticket options available, depending on your level of commitment.

Tickets for individual showings can be purchased for $12 in advance or on the day of the showing, although buying ahead of time is encouraged. Anyone planning multiple viewings can purchase one of three bundles: Cinematic Sampler of five films for $55; 10-title voucher Film Buff for $105; or the $200 Aficionado package, which includes 20 film vouchers.

Four pass options are available for those wanting more of a VIP experience. It starts with the Matinee pass that includes ticketless entry to regular films before 5 p.m. for $125. Next, there's the $350 Cinema package for ticketless entry to all films for all nine days of the festival. Then the Film Lover offers early entry to all films plus access to press screenings and events for $675. Finally, for the most die-hard film fans, there's the Producer package, which offers everything mentioned above plus early notification of special events and a shoutout in the festival program. The $1,500 price tag includes a $500 tax-deductible donation.

No matter what pass or package you chose, be sure to double-check times and locations of showings since Enzian Theater in Maitland and Regal Cinemas Winter Park Village are both playing films for the festival.

Also of note, Full Sail students can get into showings for free as long as they have a valid student ID and there are seats available.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Special events

If the films are the main course, then the special events are the appetizers and desserts.

The Opening Night Party rings in the festival on April 12. A sampling of food and drinks from some of the best restaurants in the Orlando area will all be offered at The Enzian's Eden Bar. The event also includes a screening of the opening night film "Woman in Motion" at 7:15 p.m. The party begins after the screening and spans until 1 a.m.

One of this year's most talked about events is "An evening with The Blair Witch: A 20th Anniversary Celebration" on April 14. Expect a rare 35 mm screening of the found footage cult classic followed by a reunion of cast and crew members. In case you didn't know, "The Blair Witch Project" was written, directed and produced by five University of Central Florida graduates.

On April 19, there will be a special screening of the 1977 rom-com "The Goodbye Girl" followed by a Q&A session with the film's star, Richard Dreyfuss, who is also known for his roles in "Jaws," "American Graffiti," and "Dillinger." Those attendees with a Producer pass will have a chance to meet Dreyfuss.

While most of the events, including the three mentioned above, require special tickets, there are a few events being offered for free. "Turning the Tables: Renegade Women of Early Cinema" on April 17, "Sketches Insane: The Wild World of Independent Animation" on April 18 and the "Filmmaker Forum" on April 19 all feature a variety of guests with insider knowledge of the film industry who are willing to share their insight for free to the general public.

For something a little less cerebral, there are also brunches, cocktail tastings and parties planned throughout the festival.

The full listing of events is available here.

For more details on showings, titles and more, go to FloridaFilmFestival.com.

