Your guide to the Creative City Project's Immerse 2018 in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Downtown Orlando will be turned into a fully immersive, tantalizing experience for the senses when close to 1,000 artists and performers to take over the area as part of The Creative City Project's Immerse 2018.

There will be five stages and six immersive performance zones in the heart of downtown Orlando the evenings of Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

This year, the entertainment includes street artists painting pop-up murals, acrobatics performing aerial feats, choirs and orchestras serenading the masses, ballet dancers demonstrating their craft, a fashion show where models will show off the latest trends and much more.

Aretuzas Ballerina Project at Immerse. Photo by Charles Schuett, courtesy of Creative City Project.

But it's not just the talent who get to have all the fun. Guests are invited to become a part of the experience at three interactive experiences: The Worlds of Corkcicle, the giant ball pit and The Art of Athleticism.

Right in the middle of all of this, The Dinner Party Project will be set up to serve guests a four-course meal and craft cocktails.

There will be no shortage of things to see and do during the two-day event, so attendees should check out the list below of schedules, ticket prices and other need-to-know information.

Map and schedule

The five stages are marked in red on the map above and the six interactive zones are marked in green. The UCF stage is at Orange Avenue and Church Street, the Massey Services Stage is on Orange Avenue between Church and Pine streets, the EA stage is on Orange Avenue between Church and Jackson streets, the Red Bull Stage will be on Pine Street near Orange Avenue and the History Center Stage will be in place outside the Orange County Regional History Center, which is at 65 E. Central Blvd. Performances will be taking place in all 11 areas simultaneously beginning at 5 p.m. both days, so if there's a certain act you're dying to see, make sure you're in the right stage at the right time. For a full size version of the map and schedule, click here. The Immerse app is also a good tool if you'd like to have the map handy and mark which performances you'd like to attend. Click here to download it for iPhone.

Tickets

The Dinner Party Project at Immerse. Photo by Charles Schuett, courtesy of the Creative City Project.

There are several different types of tickets for the event, depending on what type of experience you're looking to have. The most basic ticket is free and includes access to all the performers and stages. While you aren't required to pay to attend, guests do need to register for the event online and there they will have the option to make a donation to support the arts. The full experience ticket costs $22.97 and includes access to all performances plus the chance to visit the giant ball pit, the interactive photo experience The Worlds of Corkcicle and the Art of Athleticism. The VIP experience ticket, which costs $75, includes everything in the full experience ticket plus reserved seating and entry into one of the cocktail experience. The Dinner Party Project experience ticket is the one you need to enjoy the four-course meal provided in the middle of Immerse. While you must designate which night you plan to dine, the $150 ticket will allow you VIP access both nights. Click here to purchase a ticket. Keep in mind that the prices listed above do not reflect fees and tax.

Performers

Orlando Aerial Arts at Immerse. Photo by Vine and Light, courtesy of the Creative City Project.

More than 1,000 artists and performers from a variety of organizations will be dazzling crowds. They come from professional art institutions, community arts organizations and educational institutions as well as independent artists. Orlando Ballet, Emotions Dance, Opera Orlando, the Red Bull Bboys, Ascension Acro, Orlando Philharmonic, Flash-Light Improv and Phantasmagoria are just a small selection of some of the groups and performers that will be represented.

Parking

Orlando Philharmonic at Immerse. Photo courtesy of Creative City Project.

If you're driving, there are a variety of paid lots in downtown Orlando, most of which cost about $10 and only accept cash. Parking garages near the event are: the Library Garage on Central ,the 55W garage on Pine Street, the garage at Orlando City Hall and the garage at Rosalind Avenue and Jackson Street. Uber is offering discount rides if you use the code IMMERSE18, just have the driver drop you off a few blocks from the intersection of Orange Avenue and Pine Street, Orange Avenue and Church Street or Orange Avenue and Jackson Street.

Other details

A street artist paints a mural at Immerse. Photo by Joseph Holland, courtesy of Creative City Project.

The event is family friendly both days, although the acts tend to lean toward the PG-13 rating after 9 p.m. Streets will be blocked off and Orlando Police Department officers will be present to ensure guest safety. Port-o-lets will be placed throughout the events footprint for guests to use. Food can be purchased from vendors or from any nearby restaurant.

For any other information about the event, go to CreativeCityProject.com.

