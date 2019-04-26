Your Precious Moments figurines could be worth quite a bit more than what you paid

Do you remember Precious Moments figurines? You know the ones: they’re made to look like little kids, with big eyes and soft, angelic expressions? Perhaps you even have some sitting around your house.

Precious Moments were especially popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Well, we have some news -- and you might want to go check your attic, because this would definitely be worth your time: the figurines from the “Original 21” collection, released in 1979, are now considered vintage collectibles and they could be worth quite a bit more than what you once paid, according to “TODAY.”

The report, first published in October 2017, seems to be making the rounds again. It says that one of the figurines -- a porcelain sculpture called “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver” -- could be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars, if you can find someone willing to pony up, of course.

That always seems to be the catch, right? You find out that something in a storage bin might have some value, but unless a collector is willing to pay the price, you could continue sitting on the item for years before you make a successful sale.

Anyway, if you look on eBay, one of these “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver” figurines sold for $187.50, and another went for $250. Two more are listed at $192.50 and $155.

But this particular figurine “has had valuations placed on it … in excess of $2,000,” said Paul Burton, a spokesperson for Woolvey Fine Antiques & Collectibles, to “TODAY."

Woolvey Fine Antiques & Collectibles specializes in selling retired and limited-edition figurines.

“I don't believe I have seen one actually sell for more than half of that, although they are still occasionally listed for sale in that price range,” Burton went on to say.

The piece originally retailed for $15.

Additionally, if you have the 1981 musical figurine, “Silent Knight,” you might be able to sell it for about $100, according to the report. Or anyone with the Precious Moments display of Disney’s Cinderella and Prince Charming, called “Your Love is a Perfect Fit,” just know that it could be worth anywhere from $80 to $100, People magazine reports.

It’s just a select few that are valuable. Other Precious Moments figurines are often sold for around, or even less than, $10 on eBay.

Parents magazine offered the following advice, if you’re trying to sell your figurines, or any older items, really: The older your figurines are, the more you can sell them for. Same goes for anything that was limited edition, or has been discontinued.

Dust your figurines or consider washing them with mild, soapy water, making sure not to get any water inside, if you’ve found yourself with a potentially valuable one and you’re hoping to rake in some cash.

Have you ever had a successful vintage-item eBay sale? Tell us about it in the comments.

